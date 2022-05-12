Banano Market Cap Tops $10.06 Million (BAN)

Banano (BAN) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. One Banano coin can now be bought for $0.0074 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. Banano has a market capitalization of $10.06 million and approximately $255,825.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Banano has traded down 29.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Banano alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003544 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003554 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00011886 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28,181.72 or 1.00144707 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000448 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003564 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.46 or 0.00587983 BTC.

Banano Coin Profile

BAN is a coin. It launched on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,918,969,225 coins and its circulating supply is 1,352,945,769 coins. The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Banano is banano.cc . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Banano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Banano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Banano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.