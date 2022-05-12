Ball (NYSE:BLL) PT Lowered to $91.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $98.00 to $91.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

BLL has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ball from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Ball from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ball from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ball from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Ball from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $100.38.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.39. Ball has a 52 week low of $69.10 and a 52 week high of $98.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.55.

Ball ( NYSE:BLL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.06). Ball had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ball will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.39%.

In other Ball news, VP Nate C. Carey sold 8,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.90, for a total transaction of $786,939.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Betty J. Sapp acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $87.00 per share, with a total value of $130,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 15,862 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,499. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ball by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 63,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,676,000 after purchasing an additional 7,480 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Ball by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ball by 1,025.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ball by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 681,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

