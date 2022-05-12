Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) Shares Gap Down to $2.15

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.15, but opened at $1.99. Bakkt shares last traded at $2.16, with a volume of 49,866 shares changing hands.

BKKT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Bakkt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Bakkt from $13.50 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bakkt during the fourth quarter worth about $4,022,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bakkt in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $756,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bakkt in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bakkt in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Bakkt in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bakkt Company Profile (NYSE:BKKT)

Bakkt Holdings, Inc operates a digital asset platform. The company's platform enables consumers to buy, sell, convert, and spend digital assets. Its customers include merchants, retailers, and financial institutions. The company was formerly known as VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings and changed its name to Bakkt Holdings, Inc The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

