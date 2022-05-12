Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.38.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BKR shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

BKR traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.92. 786,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,448,530. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.46 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.02. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $19.23 and a 52-week high of $39.78.

Baker Hughes ( NYSE:BKR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.05). Baker Hughes had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,931,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,435,455.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 19,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total transaction of $666,310.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,056,823 shares of company stock worth $2,482,348,921 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 2,282.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 985,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,261,000 after acquiring an additional 944,464 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,749,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,575,998,000 after acquiring an additional 219,149 shares in the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,084,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,469,000 after acquiring an additional 53,027 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

