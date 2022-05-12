Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust (LON:BGEU) Hits New 1-Year Low at $80.90

Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust Plc (LON:BGEU – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 80.90 ($1.00) and last traded at GBX 83.60 ($1.03), with a volume of 1432765 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 87.70 ($1.08).
The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 101.08 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 125.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £300.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.17, a current ratio of 7.62 and a quick ratio of 7.62.
About Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust (LON:BGEU)
