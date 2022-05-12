Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) Shares Down 6.2%

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$26.92 and last traded at C$27.02. 63,998 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 77,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$28.81.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Scotiabank raised Badger Infrastructure Solutions from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$34.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$39.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Cormark decreased their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Badger Infrastructure Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$34.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$931.46 million and a PE ratio of -81.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$30.18.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

