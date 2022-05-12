Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 93.07%. The business had revenue of $204.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 875,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,283. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.07. The company has a market capitalization of $454.88 million, a P/E ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.30. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 12-month low of $5.19 and a 12-month high of $10.37.

Get Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BW. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

In other Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises news, CFO Louis Salamone, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.79 per share, for a total transaction of $77,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kenneth M. Young acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $156,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $253,375 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BW. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 33,068.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 5,291 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 200.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the third quarter worth $73,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (Get Rating)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.