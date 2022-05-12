B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Trading Down 4.9%

Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) fell 4.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.84 and last traded at $3.90. 627,290 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 11,809,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BTG shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James set a $6.00 target price on B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on B2Gold from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.28.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.01.

B2Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTG Get Rating ) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. B2Gold had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 26.32%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.21%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTG. Smith Group Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of B2Gold by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 7,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in B2Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in B2Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in B2Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in B2Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

