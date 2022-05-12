B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 52,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Rimini Street at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RMNI. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Rimini Street by 3.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Rimini Street by 9.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Rimini Street by 21.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Rimini Street by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 407,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Rimini Street by 1,266.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on RMNI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of Rimini Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Rimini Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

In related news, EVP Steven Salaets sold 10,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total value of $63,354.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 35,697 shares of company stock valued at $193,338 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

Rimini Street stock opened at $5.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.20 million, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. Rimini Street, Inc. has a one year low of $4.19 and a one year high of $11.52.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Rimini Street had a net margin of 18.27% and a negative return on equity of 72.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

