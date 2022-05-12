B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 258 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Novartis by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,870,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,235 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 37.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,307,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,466,000 after acquiring an additional 897,298 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 21.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,214,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,696,000 after acquiring an additional 745,157 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3,631.4% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 723,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,201,000 after acquiring an additional 704,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 101.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 677,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,395,000 after acquiring an additional 340,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVS shares. upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 90 to CHF 94 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Societe Generale cut their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.50.

Novartis stock opened at $84.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $79.09 and a 12 month high of $95.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.97. The firm has a market cap of $187.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.02. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 46.47%. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

