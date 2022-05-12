B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Invests $328,000 in CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Separately, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of CompoSecure in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of CompoSecure in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of CompoSecure from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CompoSecure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPO opened at $6.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.32. CompoSecure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69.

In related news, major shareholder Tikvah Management Llc bought 5,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.27 per share, with a total value of $41,053.69. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,749,412 shares in the company, valued at $19,988,225.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder bought 38,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $294,257.25. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,872,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,321,496.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 988,977 shares of company stock worth $7,096,426.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

