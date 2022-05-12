B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Invests $319,000 in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kemper by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,897,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $287,920,000 after purchasing an additional 838,783 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Kemper by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kemper during the fourth quarter worth $509,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Kemper by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,437,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,326,000 after acquiring an additional 10,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Kemper by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 483,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,441,000 after acquiring an additional 38,357 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on KMPR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kemper in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kemper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Kemper in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

NYSE:KMPR opened at $46.52 on Thursday. Kemper Co. has a one year low of $45.64 and a one year high of $79.00. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.23. Kemper had a negative net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 9.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kemper Co. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -23.40%.

In other Kemper news, Director George N. Cochran purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

