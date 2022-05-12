B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VXF stock opened at $133.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $157.43 and a 200-day moving average of $170.35. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $132.97 and a 12-month high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

