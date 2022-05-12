B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Has $470,000 Stock Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at $674,390,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,638,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in MongoDB by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 460,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,274,000 after acquiring an additional 136,247 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in MongoDB by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 807,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,160,000 after acquiring an additional 118,561 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 14.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 420,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,497,000 after acquiring an additional 52,694 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $242.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of -51.11 and a beta of 0.98. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $238.01 and a 52 week high of $590.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $372.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $434.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $266.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.42 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. MongoDB’s revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.01) EPS. Research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.14, for a total transaction of $1,110,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,904 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.78, for a total value of $10,842,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,475 shares of company stock valued at $43,717,816 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

MDB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $505.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on MongoDB from $560.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $626.00 to $362.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.72.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

