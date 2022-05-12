B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Rating) by 52.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 90.8% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 1,681.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 2,815.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BLOK opened at $21.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.48. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 12 month low of $21.24 and a 12 month high of $64.91.

