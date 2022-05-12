B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 834 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $306,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,393,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 39,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 149,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,609,000 after acquiring an additional 16,533 shares during the last quarter.

KRE opened at $60.02 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.89. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $59.29 and a 1 year high of $78.81.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

