B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 386 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 80.6% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,965,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,341,175 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 329.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,809,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,533 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,540,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 422.3% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 307,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,601,000 after buying an additional 248,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,344,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,454,000 after buying an additional 166,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.09.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $238.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $250.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.56. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.71 and a 1 year high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 10.68%. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 48.17%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

