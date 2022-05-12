B. Riley Lowers Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Price Target to $7.00

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

EOSE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Get Eos Energy Enterprises alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EOSE opened at $1.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $21.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.18 and its 200 day moving average is $5.72. The company has a market cap of $76.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.22.

Eos Energy Enterprises ( NASDAQ:EOSE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.29). Eos Energy Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 144.26% and a negative net margin of 2,701.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Claude Demby purchased 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.79 per share, for a total transaction of $50,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joe Mastrangelo bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $100,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 121,350 shares of company stock worth $355,179. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOSE. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,865 shares in the last quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 451.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. 64.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eos Energy Enterprises (Get Rating)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. It offers stationary battery storage solutions. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.