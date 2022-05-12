B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Major Shareholder Purchases $349,449.75 in Stock

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 35,841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.75 per share, with a total value of $349,449.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,856,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,102,951.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

On Monday, May 9th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 40,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.70 per share, for a total transaction of $428,000.00.

On Friday, May 6th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 47,649 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.23 per share, for a total transaction of $630,396.27.

On Friday, April 29th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 50,506 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.25 per share, for a total transaction of $568,192.50.

On Wednesday, April 27th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 1,966 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.40 per share, for a total transaction of $22,412.40.

On Monday, April 25th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 18,500 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.37 per share, for a total transaction of $210,345.00.

On Friday, April 22nd, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 25,315 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $291,122.50.

On Tuesday, April 19th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 13,357 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.49 per share, with a total value of $153,471.93.

On Friday, March 11th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 133,117 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.21 per share, with a total value of $161,071.57.

On Monday, March 7th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 19,856 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.25 per share, with a total value of $163,812.00.

On Friday, March 4th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 44,147 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.22 per share, with a total value of $362,888.34.

Shares of RILY stock traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.79. The company had a trading volume of 276,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,475. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.04 and a 12 month high of $91.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.93. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.78.

B. Riley Financial ( NASDAQ:RILY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $422.11 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 67.57%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in B. Riley Financial by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in B. Riley Financial by 2.5% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,276 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group lifted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 4,160 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 59.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on B. Riley Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-Communications, and Brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.