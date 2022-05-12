Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axcella Health Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in the research and development of novel multifactorial interventions to support health and address dysregulated metabolism. The company’s principal candidate consists of AXA1665, AXA1125, AXA1957, AXA2678 and AXA4010 which are in clinical stage. Axcella Health Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on AXLA. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Axcella Health from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Chardan Capital cut their target price on Axcella Health from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axcella Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.29.

AXLA traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $1.41. 46,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,715. Axcella Health has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $5.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a current ratio of 5.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.55.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Axcella Health will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axcella Health news, Director David R. Epstein bought 26,178 shares of Axcella Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $49,999.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Des Produits Nestle S. Societe bought 3,141,361 shares of Axcella Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $5,999,999.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,230,366 shares of company stock valued at $6,169,999. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXLA. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Axcella Health by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Axcella Health by 579.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 79,049 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Axcella Health by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 6,439 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axcella Health in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Axcella Health by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

Axcella Health Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company treats complex diseases and enhances health using endogenous metabolic modulator compositions. Its lead product candidates include AXA1665, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the reduction in risk of overt hepatic encephalopathy recurrence; and AXA1125 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for treating non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as in Phase 2a clinical trial for Long COVID therapy for patients.

