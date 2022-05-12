AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) Price Target Cut to $4.00 by Analysts at Barclays

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AVROBIO from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.86.

NASDAQ AVRO opened at $0.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 10.27 and a quick ratio of 10.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.56. AVROBIO has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $11.00.

AVROBIO ( NASDAQ:AVRO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.10). As a group, analysts anticipate that AVROBIO will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVRO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AVROBIO by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,614,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,169,000 after acquiring an additional 79,695 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in AVROBIO by 219.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,381,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,319,000 after buying an additional 949,620 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new position in AVROBIO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,043,000. BioImpact Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AVROBIO in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,809,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 47.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 839,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,687,000 after acquiring an additional 271,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

