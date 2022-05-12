AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of AVRO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.78. 5,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,233. The company has a current ratio of 10.27, a quick ratio of 10.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. AVROBIO has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $34.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.73.

Get AVROBIO alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 112.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,117 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in AVROBIO in the second quarter worth about $151,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of AVROBIO by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 7,795 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 314.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 46,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 35,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of AVROBIO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. 63.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AVRO shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on AVROBIO from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AVROBIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of AVROBIO from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.86.

AVROBIO Company Profile (Get Rating)

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AVROBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVROBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.