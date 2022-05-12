AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.84.

AVRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on AVROBIO from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AVROBIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on AVROBIO from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Get AVROBIO alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in AVROBIO during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in AVROBIO by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in AVROBIO during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in AVROBIO during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in AVROBIO during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVRO traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $0.76. 390,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,233. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 10.27, a quick ratio of 10.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. AVROBIO has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.10). Equities research analysts forecast that AVROBIO will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About AVROBIO (Get Rating)

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AVROBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVROBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.