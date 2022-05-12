Aviva PLC Reduces Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Aviva PLC decreased its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $16,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the third quarter worth $790,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 24.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,458 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,905,000 after buying an additional 5,668 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the third quarter worth $320,000. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 28.7% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 386,260 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,003,000 after buying an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total value of $1,598,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,605. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on TE Connectivity from $167.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.20.

NYSE TEL opened at $122.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.27. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $120.22 and a 1 year high of $166.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $127.71 and its 200 day moving average is $144.63.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.42%.

TE Connectivity Profile (Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.