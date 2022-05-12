Aviva PLC Purchases 1,444 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $12,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 35.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 17.2% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. 78.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $293.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $294.00 to $252.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $360.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $261.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $345.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.06.

In other news, Director Patricia A. Watson acquired 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $219.58 per share, with a total value of $243,733.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,912.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

ROK opened at $199.00 on Thursday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $354.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $260.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $298.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 35.96% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.45%.

Rockwell Automation announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

