Aviva PLC Has $16.74 Million Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Aviva PLC raised its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,323 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $16,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSCI. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in MSCI by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MSCI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on MSCI from $533.00 to $477.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James raised MSCI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $515.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on MSCI in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $553.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $556.50.

Shares of MSCI opened at $387.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a PE ratio of 42.48 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $473.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $546.19. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $376.41 and a 1-year high of $679.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $559.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.18 million. MSCI had a net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 205.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.61%.

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $432,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

