Aviva PLC Has $13.32 Million Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 149,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,376 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $13,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $99.78 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.22 and a 1-year high of $104.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.34.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.66%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.70.

In related news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 1,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total transaction of $91,195.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 8,612 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total value of $862,491.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,256.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,526 shares of company stock valued at $4,257,794. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

