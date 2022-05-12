Aviva PLC Has $12.55 Million Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Aviva PLC increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,335 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,184 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $12,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IFF. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 90.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IFF opened at $128.00 on Thursday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.40 and a fifty-two week high of $157.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.05 and a 200-day moving average of $136.09.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 312.87%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IFF shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Mizuho reduced their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $147.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $188.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.51.

In related news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.68, for a total value of $76,658.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,879.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

