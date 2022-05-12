Aviva PLC Cuts Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Aviva PLC lowered its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,252 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $13,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Moderna during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 2,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 425.0% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

MRNA opened at $123.43 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.18. The company has a market capitalization of $49.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.63, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.70. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.01 and a 52 week high of $497.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.16 by $2.42. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 64.77%. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Moderna from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group began coverage on Moderna in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Redburn Partners raised Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.92.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total value of $3,154,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.80, for a total value of $1,330,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,126 shares of company stock worth $30,102,104 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

