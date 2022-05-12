Aviva PLC Cuts Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Aviva PLC reduced its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,798 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 9,722 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $17,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patten Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 1,372 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 0.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 1.7% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of Illumina by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 990 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ILMN. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $440.77.

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.83, for a total value of $126,161.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.01, for a total transaction of $715,699.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,774 shares in the company, valued at $2,078,697.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,198 shares of company stock worth $1,819,471. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina stock opened at $213.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $323.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $354.19. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.35 and a 1-year high of $526.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Illumina had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

