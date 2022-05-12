Aviva PLC Cuts Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Aviva PLC decreased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,055 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,723 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $13,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,004,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,761,435,000 after acquiring an additional 63,084 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1,573.1% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,881,000 after buying an additional 31,320 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 824.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,071 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,040,000 after buying an additional 25,927 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 67.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 63,198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $87,046,000 after buying an additional 25,373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MTD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,449.25.

NYSE MTD opened at $1,179.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,335.84 and a 200 day moving average of $1,453.67. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,175.96 and a 1 year high of $1,714.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.28 by $0.59. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 471.45%. The firm had revenue of $897.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,424.29, for a total value of $988,457.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,421.12, for a total transaction of $2,131,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,540 shares of company stock worth $24,552,512. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

