Aviva PLC Acquires 2,479 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $14,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charter Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.7% during the third quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 3,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 1.3% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total transaction of $5,290,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,933 shares in the company, valued at $12,245,602.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total value of $3,478,686.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cintas from $430.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Argus dropped their price objective on Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Cintas in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cintas from $416.00 to $389.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.40.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $370.94 on Thursday. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $338.00 and a 1 year high of $461.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $402.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $410.12. The company has a market capitalization of $37.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.53. Cintas had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

