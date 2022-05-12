Aviva PLC Acquires 1,759 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $13,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PH. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2,125.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PH shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $384.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho cut their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays cut their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $335.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.71.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $264.89 on Thursday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $260.23 and a one year high of $340.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $301.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.18. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.11 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $1.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.86%.

In other news, Director James L. Wainscott acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $267.78 per share, for a total transaction of $535,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,627,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James L. Wainscott purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $273.44 per share, with a total value of $273,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,998,483.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

