Aviva (LON:AV) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Aviva (LON:AV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Aviva from GBX 510 ($6.29) to GBX 530 ($6.53) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.41) price target on shares of Aviva in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays cut shares of Aviva to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 468 ($5.77) to GBX 480 ($5.92) in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 480 ($5.92) price target on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 540 ($6.66) price target on shares of Aviva in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 511.43 ($6.31).

LON AV opened at GBX 411.10 ($5.07) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.18, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 427.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 419.26. Aviva has a twelve month low of GBX 361.10 ($4.45) and a twelve month high of GBX 461 ($5.68). The stock has a market cap of £15.16 billion and a PE ratio of 8.27.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 100 ($1.23) per share. This is a positive change from Aviva’s previous dividend of $14.70. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 23.93%. Aviva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.27%.

In related news, insider Amanda Blanc purchased 131,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 380 ($4.68) per share, with a total value of £501,364.40 ($618,128.96). Also, insider Belen Romana Garcia purchased 1,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 452 ($5.57) per share, with a total value of £6,481.68 ($7,991.22).

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

