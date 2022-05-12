Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ASM traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.59. 5,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,911. The company has a quick ratio of 7.80, a current ratio of 9.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $68.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.92 and a beta of 1.54. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $1.44.

Get Avino Silver & Gold Mines alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 524.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 80,303 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 30,494 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 5,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 275,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 270,000 shares during the last quarter. 2.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ASM shares. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.70 price objective (up from $1.40) on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a report on Monday, April 18th.

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines (Get Rating)

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprises four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.