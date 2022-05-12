Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.40-$1.51 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $430.00 million-$450.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $440.04 million.Avid Technology also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.19-$0.32 EPS.

Avid Technology stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.36. 18,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,151. Avid Technology has a one year low of $21.37 and a one year high of $40.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.55.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Avid Technology had a net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 36.00%. The business had revenue of $100.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avid Technology will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avid Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avid Technology from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avid Technology presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.67.

In related news, CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $158,895.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Dana Ruzicka sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $636,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVID. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Avid Technology by 586.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 308,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,062,000 after purchasing an additional 263,892 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Avid Technology by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,451,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,862,000 after purchasing an additional 121,460 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Avid Technology by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 143,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 59,303 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Avid Technology by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 719,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,418,000 after purchasing an additional 47,991 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Avid Technology by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 124,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after buying an additional 27,596 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

