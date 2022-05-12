Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.62 million. Avaya had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a positive return on equity of 59.67%. Avaya’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Avaya updated its Q3 guidance to $0.48-$0.56 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.09-$2.25 EPS.

AVYA traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.81. The stock had a trading volume of 364,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,109. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.43 million, a P/E ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.07. Avaya has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $29.55.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVYA. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Avaya from $30.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BWS Financial cut Avaya from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut Avaya from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Avaya from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Avaya from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVYA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Avaya by 1,801.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 9,007 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Avaya by 3,191.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 10,212 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Avaya by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Avaya by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 11,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Avaya by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and collaboration (UCC), and contact center (CC) platforms, applications, and devices.

