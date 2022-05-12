Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Bought by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 349,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $14,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVTR. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Avantor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,973,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,224,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937,760 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Avantor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,170,000. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 4,551,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,582,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,993 shares during the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AVTR traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,028,604. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.10. Avantor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.64 and a 1-year high of $44.37.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 32.17%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 2,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $69,870.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVTR. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Avantor from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Avantor from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Avantor from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avantor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.13.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

