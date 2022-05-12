Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 45,680 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,175,027 shares.The stock last traded at $77.87 and had previously closed at $75.61.

AVLR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Avalara from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Avalara from $220.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Avalara from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Avalara from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.81.

The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.59 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.35.

Avalara ( NYSE:AVLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.20. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 17.04%. The business had revenue of $204.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 584,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,791,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $159,295.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,860 shares of company stock valued at $6,198,225 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Avalara in the fourth quarter worth $429,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Avalara by 39.4% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Avalara by 214.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 187,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,723,000 after buying an additional 127,696 shares during the last quarter. Barton Investment Management lifted its position in Avalara by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 288,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,184,000 after buying an additional 4,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its position in Avalara by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,345,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

About Avalara (NYSE:AVLR)

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

