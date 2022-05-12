Avalanche Achieves Market Cap of $8.57 Billion (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 12th. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for about $31.88 or 0.00108706 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded down 46% against the US dollar. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $8.57 billion and approximately $2.16 billion worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Avalanche alerts:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00023001 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001451 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.08 or 0.00283341 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00033400 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005924 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 395,891,290 coins and its circulating supply is 268,931,400 coins. Avalanche’s official website is info.avax.network/#about . Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax . The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

Buying and Selling Avalanche

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.