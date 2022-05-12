AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Major Shareholder Edward S. Lampert Sells 1,290 Shares of Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total transaction of $155,522.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,744,229 shares in the company, valued at $1,054,204,248.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of AN opened at $118.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.55. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.32 and a 1 year high of $133.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.02. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.14.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.53. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 59.93%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Century Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in AutoNation by 65.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in AutoNation in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its position in AutoNation by 60.4% in the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in AutoNation in the first quarter worth $34,000. 84.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on AN. Truist Financial upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $137.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.86.

About AutoNation (Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

