Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock Holdings Reduced by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 59.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,354 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 37,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,211,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $208.53 on Thursday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.29 and a 52 week high of $248.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $221.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.13. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 61.45%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.43.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at $355,998.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total transaction of $653,690.85. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,253,806.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

