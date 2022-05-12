Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Stock Price Up 20.9%

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) rose 20.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.00 and last traded at $10.82. Approximately 85,850 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,921,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.95.

AUPH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.60.

The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.76.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AUPH Get Rating ) (TSE:AUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 48.92% and a negative net margin of 396.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. VELA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $681,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Berry Street Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,320,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,702,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $148,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080,674 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $354,000. 33.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

