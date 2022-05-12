Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 48.92% and a negative net margin of 396.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:AUPH traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $9.63. The stock had a trading volume of 65,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,962,529. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.40 and its 200 day moving average is $17.76. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.09. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $8.86 and a 52 week high of $33.97.

AUPH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.60.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

