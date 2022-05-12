Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $27.52 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) will post sales of $27.52 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $28.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $26.03 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $6.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 315.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $141.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $119.28 million to $154.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $269.33 million, with estimates ranging from $227.47 million to $310.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.27). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 48.92% and a negative net margin of 396.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AUPH shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.60.

Shares of AUPH stock traded down $1.69 on Wednesday, hitting $9.58. 3,823,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,962,529. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.09. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $8.86 and a one year high of $33.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.76.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $296,000. VELA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $681,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Berry Street Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,320,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,702,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $148,323,000 after buying an additional 3,080,674 shares in the last quarter. 33.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.