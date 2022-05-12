Audius (AUDIO) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $43.21 Million

Audius (AUDIO) traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. Over the last week, Audius has traded down 52.5% against the US dollar. Audius has a market cap of $275.09 million and approximately $43.21 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Audius coin can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00001314 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Audius Profile

Audius is a coin. It was first traded on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,097,658,974 coins and its circulating supply is 713,381,683 coins. Audius’ official website is audius.co . The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com . The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius . Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

Audius Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

