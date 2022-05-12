AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Receives $25.73 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-four brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.73.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,767,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,065,940,000 after acquiring an additional 11,916,885 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in AT&T by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,803,443,000 after acquiring an additional 11,494,986 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.9% in the first quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 197,426,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,665,180,000 after buying an additional 3,722,782 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,218,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,023,357,000 after buying an additional 1,913,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,740,054,000. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE T traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.61. The company had a trading volume of 799,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,126,031. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.68 and its 200-day moving average is $23.61. The company has a market cap of $140.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. AT&T has a one year low of $16.62 and a one year high of $25.57.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.278 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 46.84%.

About AT&T (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

