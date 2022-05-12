Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
NASDAQ:BCEL traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.63. 229,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,394,376. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.78. Atreca has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $10.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.04.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BCEL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Atreca from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Atreca in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Atreca in a report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.65.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atreca by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,963,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,395,000 after purchasing an additional 12,556 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Atreca by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 576,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 41,602 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Atreca by 254.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 473,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 339,694 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Atreca by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 461,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 30,385 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Atreca by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 92,637 shares during the period. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Atreca (Get Rating)
Atreca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Atreca (BCEL)
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
- Dutch Bros Gets Scalded By Inflation
- The S&P 500 Could Fall Another 28%
- Corning Stock is a Technology Value Play
- Wolverine Worldwide Is Ready To Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Atreca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atreca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.