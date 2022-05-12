Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:BCEL traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.63. 229,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,394,376. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.78. Atreca has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $10.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.04.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BCEL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Atreca from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Atreca in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Atreca in a report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.65.

In related news, insider Tito Serafini sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 7.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atreca by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,963,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,395,000 after purchasing an additional 12,556 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Atreca by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 576,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 41,602 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Atreca by 254.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 473,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 339,694 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Atreca by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 461,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 30,385 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Atreca by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 92,637 shares during the period. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atreca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

