Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Announces Earnings Results

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATOS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.90. 47,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,053,772. Atossa Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.89 and a fifty-two week high of $9.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.61. The firm has a market cap of $114.05 million, a PE ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.97.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 362.9% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,147,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251,752 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Atossa Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,873,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Atossa Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 477,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 11,719 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Atossa Therapeutics by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 311,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 114,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Atossa Therapeutics by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 259,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 52,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atossa Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines in the areas of oncology and infectious diseases. The company's lead program is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

