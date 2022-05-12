Atomic Wallet Coin Price Down 54.7% This Week (AWC)

Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 12th. During the last seven days, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded down 54.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Atomic Wallet Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001249 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Atomic Wallet Coin has a total market capitalization of $3.73 million and approximately $31,647.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003519 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003555 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00012294 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $28,138.17 or 0.99881424 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000406 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003574 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.40 or 0.00594199 BTC.

About Atomic Wallet Coin

AWC is a coin. Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,603,659 coins. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official message board is medium.com/atomic-wallet . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Atomic Wallet Coin is atomicwallet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Atomic is a decentralized multi-cryptocurrency wallet available for Windows, Mac OS and Linux. The wallet uses BitTorrent technology for distributed order book and atomic swap technology for cross-chain custody free exchange. Atomicwallet also features instant exchange options – Changelly and ShapeShift. Atomic Wallet will issue own token, called the AWC (Atomic Wallet Coin). A strict limit of 100M AWC will be created, never to be increased. AWC will run natively on the Ethereum blockchain with ERC20. On April 30rd 2019, 50% of the AWC Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and the same amount released on the Binance Mainnet. Now you can use two ways swap tool between ERC20 and BEP2 tokens. “

Atomic Wallet Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atomic Wallet Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

